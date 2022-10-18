Lake Murray is site of 2022 16th Annual Black Bass World Championship

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The waters of Lake Murray will be host to the 2022 16th Annual Black Bass World Championship.

According to Capital City Lake Murray Country, they along with the United States Angling Confederation are hosting the event on Lake Murray. This world championship is sanctioned by FIPSed International Federation of Fish Sports Freshwater.

For more information you can click here https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/event/black-bass-world-championship/

Per Capital City Lake Murray Country, there are a number of events this week, including:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Day 1 Practice

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Day 2 Practice

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Day 1 Competition

8:00 AM: Start fishing – Launch by boat number

4:00 PM: End fishing – walk weigh-in MLF stage

Friday, October 21, 2022

Day 2 Competition / Weigh-In Concert at Dreher Island State Park*

8:00 AM: Start fishing – Launch by boat number

4:00 PM: End fishing – walk weigh-in MLF stage

5:30 PM: CCLMC Concert – Country Music concert with Cody Webb

Cheer on the anglers as they go for gold and grab dinner from one of the food trucks – make sure you stop by and visit the vendors.

*There is a $5 park entry fee at Dreher Island

