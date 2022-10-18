Officials recognize School Bus Safety Week in South Carolina

This is School Bus Safety Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This is School Bus Safety Week and the SC Department of Education and SC Department of Public Safety want to make sure everyone knows the rules of the road.

Tuesday, at the SC State Fair the departments held a joint news conference highlighting the efforts underway to ensure all kids are safe on the way to and from school.

Officials also announced a new recruitment campaign for bus drivers and technicians. For more information about the campaign click here www.StepUpSC.com.