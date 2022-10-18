Pet of the Week: Taffy & Enrique!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Taffy & Enrique! These 5-month-old bonded kitties are located at Pawmetto Lifeline and are looking for their ‘furever home!’

Shelter staff says these two are quite the dynamic duo! Due to an infection, Taffy had to have both of her eyes removed, and Enrique has taken the role as her seeing-eye cat! Taffy’s disability has not slowed her down though; she loves to play and explore. Enrique is the ultimate cuddle cat!

The two came to Pawmetto Lifeline from another shelter, and although they are not siblings, they have bonded to each other and will need to be adopted together in the same home.

Shelter staff says Taffy and Enrique would do best in a home without dogs in order to help Taffy adjust to her new environment a little easier.

Bring Taffy and Enrique home today! Their adoption fee is just $25 each and includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchips, along with a start of heartworm, flea, and tick prevention.