Pro-life supporters hold press conference at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Pro-life supporters are holding a press conference at the State House in support of the Fetal Heartbeat law which heads to court this week.

Officials with Planned Parenthood say the South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the state’s 6-week ban on abortions tomorrow.

The Heartbeat law initially went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade,

however a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood put the law on hold since August 17.

Abortion remains legal in South Carolina while the case proceeds.