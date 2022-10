Health experts see spike in RSV cases this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a virus that can cause severe sickness, especially for young children and older adults.

Some health experts say they’re already seeing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations this season.

Mandy Gaither shares the signs and symptoms of RSV and what parents need to know.