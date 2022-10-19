South Carolina’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program awarded $1.8 million by Dept. of Justice

Department of Justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program (PSN) was awarded more than $1.8 million by the Department of Justice to support their mission in addressing the gun violence epidemic. U.S. Attorney Boroughs announced the award earlier today.

The funding will be dispersed to several counties including Barnwell County, Cheraw, Dillon, North Myrtle Beach, Travelers Rest, and Williamston to support the reduction in violent crime.

The program collaborates with public safety agencies and community organizations to reduce incidents of gun homicides and other violent crimes through prevention and intervention measures, strategic enforcement, and community engagement.

Officials say PSN was created two decades ago and is guided by four principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of our efforts.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Boroughs says, “These funds are essential to allow our local law enforcement entities to build deeper partnerships with their communities. When community leaders and law enforcement officials work together, they can focus on shared priorities, identify the most violent offenders, and address the root causes of violence in those communities. These community partnerships are the cornerstone of our violent crime reduction efforts because, quite simply, they work.”

The program is part of the Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime.

More information about awards under PSN and other OJP grants can be found on the OJP Grant Awards Page.