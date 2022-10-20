Disneyland prices outpaces inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Taking a vacation at the “mouse house” will cost you more cheese during the upcoming holidays.

Ticket prices for Disneyland in California have risen and in some cases costs even more than the U.S. annual inflation rate of 8.2%.

Among the areas seeing price hikes: hotel valet parking and food items at parks in both Florida and California.

It would cost a family of two adults and two children nearly $1100 a single day for parking and tickets to both Disneyland Parks and the “genie-plus skip-the-line” service.

The cheapest single-day Disneyland ticket has held steady at $104 per day for the past few years but the number of these special-priced days has gone down.