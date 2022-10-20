RCSD: Teen missing since Monday found safe

Image: RCSD ( Missing 17 year old teenager Nicholas Kelleher)

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they found 17 year-old Nichlas Kelleher safe.

Authorities say Kelleher had not been seen since he left the Olympia School while it was still in session Monday.

Officials say Kelleher was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and had a ‘noticeably injured thumb’.

According to deputies, Kelleher was in need of medication he did not have.

Authorities thank everyone for sharing information.