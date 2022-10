DHEC reported 3,086 weekly cases of Covid-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—DHEC is reporting the weekly Covid-19 case numbers for October 9-15.

Health officials say there were 3,086 new cases and 18 new deaths.

Although we have seen cases drop over the past few weeks, DHEC encourages people to get their booster shots.