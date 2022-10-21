Lays creates three new chip flavors in honor of FIFA World Cup

Frito-Lay announced three new chip flavors in honor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

CNN— Frito-Lay announced three new chip flavors in honor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

They include: Lay’s adobadas which features a combination of chili, tomato and lime, bacon-wrapped jalapeno chips, and wavy carnitas street tacos chips.

All three are available nationwide in grocery stores.

Lay’s customers can also join the company’s pass-the-ball challenge by scanning the QR code on the back of the bag.