2022 Veterans Day Events across the State

This Veteran's Day, families and community members will have the chance to choose from a long list of events happening across the state in honor of Veterans who served to protect our country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

Veterans Day is observed on Friday, November 11th.

According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran’s Affairs, “Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day to encourage all to pause and reflect on the countless contributions and sacrifices made by the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed forces.”

A list of Veterans Day events happening across the state can be found at:

https://scdva.sc.gov/news/2022-10/2022-veterans-day-events