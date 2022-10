Working Like a Dog company hiring “chief fluff officer”

CNN— Calling all dog mommas and pops! Do you think your dog’s photogenic?

If you answered yes then it’s your fur-ever friends turn to earn some cash for the family.

$10,000 a year to be exact! yappy.com is hiring a “chief fluff officer.”

All your canine will have to do is be cute and take even cuter pictures while trying out some of the gifts from the website.

Pooches need to apply by November 18th.