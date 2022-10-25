Boston Lands Unanimous AP Preseason All-America Selection

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston was an unanimous selection on the 2023 Associated Press Preseason All-America team, the organization announced today. It marks the third time in as many seasons that she has earned Preseason All-America status from the organization, and she finished the season with the accolade each of the previous two seasons.

The reigning National Player of the Year, Boston is back for another season after a record-setting junior campaign. The NCAA Final Four MOP led the NCAA with a program-record 30 double-doubles last season, including an SEC-record 27 consecutive, as she stamped her authority on the 2021-22 campaign nationally. Her dominance extended beyond basketball as she was named SEC Roy F. Kramer Female Athlete of the Year and became the University’s first Honda Cup winner and CoSIDA Academic All-America Team Member of the Year. In each of her first three seasons, she was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, won the Lisa Leslie Award and picked up All-America recognition.

In 2021-22, Boston was the Gamecocks’ leading scorer with 16.8 points per game and ranked fourth in the nation with 12.5 rebounds per game. In the Gamecocks’ 14 games against ranked opponents, including seven against top-10 foes, Boston poured in 18.1 points per game and grabbed 13.9 rebounds per outing. In just her second NCAA Tournament, she was named Most Outstanding Player at both the Greensboro Regional and the Final Four after averaging 16.8 points and 15.2 rebounds in the tournament, during which she also led the team in assists. She became the Gamecocks’ fifth-fastest player to reach 1,000 rebounds (92 games) and also reached 1,000 career points last season. In the program career record book, Boston ranks fourth in total rebounds, third in offensive rebounds, third in defensive rebounds, second in double-doubles and second in blocked shots. In 2021-22, she set program single-season records for total rebounds, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and double-doubles. South Carolina will host an exhibition game against Benedict on Mon., Oct. 31, prior to officially opening the 2022-23 season on Mon., Nov. 7, against ETSU at Colonial Life Arena. 2022-23 AP Preseason All-America Team

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Haley Jones, Stanford

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Aneesah Morrow, DePaul Fans interested in buying season tickets for the Gamecocks’ 2022-23 season can find more information at https://thegamecockclub.com/wbb/ or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267). Single-game upper level general admission tickets are now for sale to the general public at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/university-of-south-carolina-gamecocks-womens-tickets/artist/849555. Price varies based on the game. Stay tuned to GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for more information on the 2022-23 season ahead.