Health officials expecting surge in Covid, flu, and RSV cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Health officials are calling a “tripledemic.” That’s what they’re calling the risk of surging Covid, influenza, and RSV as we head into the winter months.

Hospitals are filling up as these respiratory infections spread.

The Department of Health and Human Services says more pediatric hospital beds are filled now than they have been since 2020.

That is causing some parents to have trouble getting doctors for their children with whatever ailment they have.

Texas and Rhode Island are among the states with hospitals hit especially hard right now.

Public health officials are advising parents to keep their children as protected as possible from respiratory infections by making sure their kids are vaccinated and take steps to prevent the spread of germs.