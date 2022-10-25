Pet of the Week: Thunder!

LEXINGTON, CO. (WOLO)- Meet Thunder! This handsome boy is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week with Lexington County Animal Services.

Thunder is a hugger! He loves to cuddle and be with his human. Shelter staff say he is a Shepard-Lab mix, about a year old, already neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.

He is great with other dogs, and due to his calm nature, shelter staff believe he would do great in a family with kids as well. However, meet and greets are always encouraged for potential adopters!

Lexington County Animal Services is hosting a Spooktacular Howl-O-Ween adoption event this week. All adoptions are just $10 until October 31st, with a limit of 2 per person. The first 13 adoptions on Halloween day will be free, along with Halloween treats and toys for your new furry friend. Thunder’s adoption fee is free to a good home!

Visit Thunder at 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC 29072 today!