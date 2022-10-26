Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in.

The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies.

The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St.

If you have any information regarding this crime or the person involved, contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.