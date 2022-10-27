Cruises drop Covid rules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– More cruise lines are dropping their Covid-19 rules.
On Carnival Cruises, you won’t need proof of vaccination or testing as long as your trip is 15 nights or less.
The move comes about a month after Carnival began relaxing Covid requirements. The cruise line however still encourages travelers to test for Covid three days before their trip.
Princess Cruises made a similar change last week, lifting its remaining vaccine and testing requirements for a number of its voyages.