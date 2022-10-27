Health insurance rates held steady this year

While the cost for various things, including gas and groceries increased greatly this year, the price tag on employer-backed health care premiums held relatively flat.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, job-sponsored policies cost $22,500 in 2022, with employees footing the bill for just over $6,000. That’s roughly the same as it was in 2021.

Premium growth fell behind the boosts seen from inflation and wages because coverage costs are usually set months in advance.

In this can, they were put into place before this round of inflation started. But this trend is not expected to continue in 2023.

Other recent surveys show that premiums and out-of-pocket expenses are likely to rise sometime after New Years.