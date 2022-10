Elon Musk officially owns Twitter

The world’s richest man closed his blockbuster deal overnight to take the reins of the social media giant and is already firing top executives.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Elon Musk now officially owns Twitter.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.