Halloween candy prices up 14% from last year

CNN— The cost of chocolate bars and the like are expected to be 14% higher compared to 2021, according to a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Analysts say the increase shouldn’t come as a surprise to households. Inflation has been impacting the costs of just about everything.

Despite this Americans are not being frightened away, the National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend $10.6 billion this Halloween.

That’s about half-a-billion more than last year.