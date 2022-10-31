Kickoff time announced for Louisville/Clemson football game
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Clemson and Louisville will kick off in the afternoon.
Saturday, Nov. 12
- Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN
- Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network
- Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
- North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Tickets for that game, which has been designated as Military Appreciation Day, remain available at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.