Kickoff time announced for Louisville/Clemson football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Clemson and Louisville will kick off in the afternoon.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Virginia Tech at Duke, Noon, RSN

Pitt at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Boston College at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Louisville at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Miami at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Florida State at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Tickets for that game, which has been designated as Military Appreciation Day, remain available at ClemsonTigers.com or by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.