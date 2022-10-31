RSV vaccine to be available by 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The active flu season coincides with ongoing Covid-19 cases and an elevated number of RSV cases, but the good news is we could have an RSV vaccine by next fall.

Four vaccines could be nearing review by the FDA and more than a dozen others are in testing.

A long-acting injection designed to be given right after birth is also in the works, in a recent clinical trial, it was 75% effective at heading off RSV infections that needed medical attention.

It’s great news considering RSV was the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S., even before this year’s surge.

It infects the lower lungs and causes a hacking cough and may lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation.