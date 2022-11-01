Chester funeral home owner arrested for tax evasion, says SC Department of Revenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center, was charged with three counts of tax evasion.

According to arrest warrants, the Chester County funeral owner did not charge Sales Tax on all items sold from 2017 through 2019, evading $14,000 in the tax. During that time, he made retail sales totaling $175,750, says officials.

Frederick faces a sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000, plus the cost of prosecution, for each count.