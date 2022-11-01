Governor McMaster declares November Family Caregiver Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster has declared November as Family Caregiver Month in the state.

An estimated 1 in 5 adults in South Carolina are family caregivers and SC ranks fourth in the nation for number of people age 65 and older relocating.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030 it’s predicted that South Carolina will be home to 1.1 million people ages 65 and older.

Last year, South Carolina provided $4.3 million to family caregivers.