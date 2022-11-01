Governor McMaster requests disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian

Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help in recovery efforts state-wide following Hurricane Ian.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help in recovery efforts state-wide following Hurricane Ian.

Damage assessments conducted by local officials and recovery staff with the SC Emergency Management Division and FEMA found that 17 homes were destroyed, 82 homes experienced minor damage, and 232 homes experienced major damage after Ian. The storm cost state and local agencies more than $25 million in damages, says officials.

If the request is granted by the White House, the declaration will help Charleston, Georgetown and Horry county residents affected by the storm by giving them financial assistance for uninsured property damages.

Reimbursements of eligible storm-related costs will be provided to non-profit organizations, and state and local government agencies in Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper and Williamsburg.

The Governor’s request may make disaster relief programs available through Small Business Administration and FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program grants for future natural disasters.