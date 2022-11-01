Uber reports $8.3 billion in revenue

The looming recession doesn't seem to be affecting Uber.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The looming recession doesn’t seem to be affecting Uber.

The company reported $8.3 billion in revenue for the third quarter of the year which is a 72% increase over the previous year.

Despite inflation, demand for rides and meal delivery remains strong.

The number of trips taken during the quarter grew 19% and averaged about 21 million trips per day.

Uber eats revenue also increased 24%.