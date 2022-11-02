Starbucks reveals holiday cups

Starbucks unveiled its new holiday cups, an annual tradition now in its 25th year.

Beginning Thursday, customers will have their hot beverages served in one of four festive cup designs.

That’s also the day Starbucks starts serving its holiday drink menu. No new drinks are being added this year, but you can enjoy the usual peppermint mocha or chestnut praline latte.

There is a new sweet treat being unveiled though a chocolate pistachio swirl roll.