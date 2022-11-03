China Wing Basket celebrates National Chinese Take Out Day early with some food!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local restaurant stopped by Good Morning Columbia to celebrate a day dedicated to Chinese take out!

China Wing Basket came by to give Curtis some samples of their food, in honor of National Chinese Take-Out Day, which is this Saturday.

The restaurant, located at 3507 North Main Street in Columbia, gave us a taste of some of their popular meals, including shrimp fried rice, chicken sticks, egg rolls and so much more!

If you want to learn more on what they have in store, visit the restaurant’s website for details.