Columbia men sentenced to life in prison for triple-homicide

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial.
Jeremy S. Cornish, age 41, of Columbia, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, age 24, of Columbia. Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial. They will not be eligible for parole.

Deputies say Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, were sentenced following a 2019 home invasion in the St. Andrews area of Lexington County.

The deceased victims in this case, 28 year old Brandon Booker, 26 year -old Sheldon Devon Livingston, and 27 year-old Duwan Williams, were living at the residence at the time of the burglary, according to authorities.

Witnesses reportedly saw the suspects leave the scene by vehicle.

Cornish was sentenced to 18 years on the 1st degree burglary charge and Hopkins was charged on three counts of murder and first-degree burglary.

Hopkins and Cornish were transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to immediately begin their sentences.

