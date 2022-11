Denny’s “Veterans Heroes Tour” donates meals at Dorn VA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Local veterans were able to get a special delivery today at the Dorn VA in Columbia.

Denny’s mobile relief diner was on hand as part of their “Veterans Heroes Tour” donating meals to veterans and staff.

Organizers say anytime the community comes together to recognize our veterans is a good day.