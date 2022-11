1/3 20221103SHOPLIFTER3

2/3 20221103SHOPLIFTER2

3/3 20221103SHOPLIFTER1





Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington police say they are searching for three women who stole several liquor bottles.

Investigators say the women took the alcohol from Knock Knock Spirits on Sunset Blvd. on October 28th.

Police say they left in a silver SUV.

If you have information about this case, investigators ask that you please contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.