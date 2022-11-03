Tyson scores 19 as Tigers blitz Benedict 91-45 Wednesday

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Benedict College in an exhibition game on Wednesday. The Tigers were led by graduate Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont), scoring 19 points on six-of-eight from the floor.

Clemson jumped to a 47-23 lead in the first half while shooting 51.7 percent from the field. The Tigers’ defense held Benedict to 28 percent shooting and forced 10 turnovers that led to 15 points

The Tigers continued to control the contest and opened the second half on a 14-2 run. Clemson shot 52.9 percent from the field in the second half while limiting Benedict to only 26.7 percent. The Tigers’ defense suffocated Benedict by only giving up three field goals in the final 10 minutes.

Sophomore Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) tallied 12 points on an efficient six-of-eight shooting night and recorded six rebounds. Redshirt freshman Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) and true freshman Chauncey Wiggins (Grayson, Ga/Grayson) both totaled ten points off the bench. Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga/Westlake) led the team with four assists. Graduate transfer Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) contributed seven points off of three-out-of-four shooting.

Clemson will open the season against The Citadel on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The game will be aired ACCNX.