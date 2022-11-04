Daylight Saving Time isn’t gone…yet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lighter mornings and darker evenings are on the way as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, U.S. clocks will turn back one hour and revert to standard time, shifting sunrise and sunset an hour earlier and ushering in four plus months of darker winter evenings.

It comes as lawmakers debate whether the long-standing tradition should be eliminated.

In South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to remove South Carolina from daylight saving time changes in 2020 but it needs approval from Congress in order for it to become official.