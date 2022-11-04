Health study research shows picking nose increases chance of Alzheimers

A new study suggests picking your nose could increase your risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.

Researchers at Griffith University found that bacteria can travel through the olfactory nerve in the nasal cavity and into the brain.

They say the cells in the brain respond to the bacteria by creating markers that are a tell-tale sign of Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists are working to prove the same pathway exist in humans and warning that picking your nose could damage the nose’s lining which could increase how many bacteria can travel that path to the brain.