Musk begins laying off Twitter employees

Elon Musk has began laying off several Twitter employees after an internal memo was shared on Thursday warning the cuts could come.

CNN—

Last night and early this morning, dozens of Twitter employees started posting news that they had already been locked out of their company email accounts and some shared blue heart and salute emojis indicating they were out of the company.

This morning employees in several departments were told they were being let go.

During an interview today Musk appeared to frame the layoffs as necessary for the company as it’s currently experiencing revenue challenges.