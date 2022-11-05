Prescribed burn scheduled for Congaree National Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— If you see smoke in the area around the Congaree National Park, officials are conducting a prescribed burn.

Park rangers from Congaree National Park, along with staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National

Historical Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and the SC Forestry Commission, will be conducting the prescribed burn on Wednesday, November 9,

weather and conditions permitting.

Official say the fire will be conducted in the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker and Harry Hampton West Units and cover around 300 acres.

The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration, in accordance with the park’s fire management plan, say officials.

According to a release from the Park:

Precautions have been taken to minimize impacts and ensure the safety of park visitors and park neighbors. The Bluff Campground will be closed during the burn, as

well as portions of the Bluff Trail and Firefly Trail.

Additionally, smoke may be seen for several miles and may drift over nearby roads and trails. Drivers should use caution as fire crews and equipment will be operating along the park entrance road and other nearby roads.

Recreational access to other park trails, including the Boardwalk, and facilities will remain open.

The Longleaf Campground will not be closed during this time.

Additional details and updates will be posted on the park’s website http://www.nps.gov/cong