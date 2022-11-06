South Carolina women’s soccer claims SEC championship

On Sunday, South Carolina women’s soccer upsets No.3 Alabama, 1-0, on their way to claiming a SEC championship in Pensacola, Florida.

The No.13 Gamecocks last won the title in 2019, making Sunday’s win their third time in program history.

It was the hero, Brianna Berhm, who netted the the contest’s only goal in the 57th minute off an assist from Catherine Barry. South Carolina’s goalkeeper, Heather Hinz, had stelar performance, logging her 13th shutout of the year.

South Carolina will appear in their ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament with the automatic bid. The complete 64-team field for the NCAA tournament will be released at 3:30 p.m. Monday.