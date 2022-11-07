Children’s Charities of the Midlands Turkey Trot 5K & 1 mile run!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can get your running shoes and go the distance for a good cause this month!

Children’s Charities of the Midlands is hosting a Turkey Trot 5K & a 1 mile family fun run Saturday, November 19.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at the Village Green at Lake Carolina on 220 Eascott Place, with the 1 mile run following immediately after.

Curtis spoke with Samantha J. Hammond, Director of the Village Green Race Series & Gary Matthews, CEO of Children’s Charities of the Midlands about how this event will help better the welfare of kids in need, like kids with down syndrome, autism, etc.

They said 100% of the proceeds raised (race entries, t-shirt purchases, parking passes, donations) will be donated to the charity.

Pre-registration is required and it includes medals, t-shirts, among other items.

Registration ends Friday, November 18 at 4:59 p.m.

To register, visit Strictly Running’s website.

To learn more about the Children’s Charities of the Midlands, visit its website.