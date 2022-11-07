Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities

A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements.
Angell David Lee

Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements.

Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court.

According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board a plane at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after agents were alerted to his carry-on baggage.

His carry-on revealed three smoke grenades, three stun batons, two knives, two cans of pepper spray, and one set of plastic stun knuckles, say authorities.

The suspect faces one year in prison.

