DHEC asks residents to help stop the spread of the flu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— State Health officials say South Carolina is already seeing widespread flu activity.

Last week the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the state’s first pediatric flu related death.

Nearly half of the U.S. is already experiencing a flu surge this fall.

According to the CDC, there have been more than 1.5 million illnesses and 730 deaths from the flu so far this year.