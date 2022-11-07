Election Day 2022

According to data from elections officials, Edison Research and Catalist, more than 41 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 47 states.

Pre-election voting had been popular ahead of the 2018 midterm race across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles, but it’s still too early to know if overall turnout will reach 2018 levels, since voting patterns may have changed in the last few year.

Texas has the most pre-election votes with more than 5.4 million ballots cast.

More than 4.7 million people have voted in Florida and in California more than 4.1 million have cast their ballot.