Gamecocks to Host Tennessee Under the Lights on Nov. 19

The South Carolina Gamecocks continue their “Orange Crush” regular season-ending stretch when they host the No. 5/5 Tennessee Volunteers in the final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick at either 7 pm on ESPN or at 7:30 pm on SEC Network. The final decision will be made following the games of Nov. 12.

The Vols hold a 28-10-2 advantage in the all-time series, but just a 10-7-2 lead when the game has been played in Columbia. UT has won the last three in the series, including a 45-20 win in Knoxville last season.

South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) travels to Gainesville this Saturday for a 4 pm date with the Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC). Meanwhile, Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) has a noon home game scheduled against the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) on Nov. 12.

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Nov. 19:

GAME TIME NETWORK

Florida at Vanderbilt 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Austin Peay at Alabama 12:00 ET ESPN+/SECN+

ETSU at Mississippi State 12:00 ET ESPN+/SECN +

UMass at Texas A&M 12:00 ET ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia at Kentucky 3:30 ET CBS

Western Kentucky at Auburn 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Tennessee at South Carolina 7:00 ET on ESPN OR 7:30 ET on SEC NETWORK*

Ole Miss at Arkansas 7:00 ET on ESPN OR 7:30 ET on SEC NETWORK*

New Mexico State at Missouri 7:30 ET ESPNU

UAB at LSU 9:00 ET ESPN2

*Network and 7:00 or 7:30 time will be determined after games of November 12.