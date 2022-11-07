Gamecocks to Host Tennessee Under the Lights on Nov. 19

Chaz Frazier,

Gamecocks to Host Tennessee Under the Lights on Nov. 19

The South Carolina Gamecocks continue their “Orange Crush” regular season-ending stretch when they host the No. 5/5 Tennessee Volunteers in the final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick at either 7 pm on ESPN or at 7:30 pm on SEC Network. The final decision will be made following the games of Nov. 12.

The Vols hold a 28-10-2 advantage in the all-time series, but just a 10-7-2 lead when the game has been played in Columbia. UT has won the last three in the series, including a 45-20 win in Knoxville last season.

South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) travels to Gainesville this Saturday for a 4 pm date with the Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC). Meanwhile, Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) has a noon home game scheduled against the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) on Nov. 12.

Here is the entire SEC television schedule for games of Saturday, Nov. 19:

GAME TIME NETWORK

Florida at Vanderbilt 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Austin Peay at Alabama 12:00 ET ESPN+/SECN+

ETSU at Mississippi State 12:00 ET ESPN+/SECN +

UMass at Texas A&M 12:00 ET ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia at Kentucky 3:30 ET CBS

Western Kentucky at Auburn 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Tennessee at South Carolina 7:00 ET on ESPN OR 7:30 ET on SEC NETWORK*

Ole Miss at Arkansas 7:00 ET on ESPN OR 7:30 ET on SEC NETWORK*

New Mexico State at Missouri 7:30 ET ESPNU

UAB at LSU 9:00 ET ESPN2

*Network and 7:00 or 7:30 time will be determined after games of November 12.

Categories: Local Sports, South Carolina Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts