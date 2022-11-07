Kershaw County: two individuals who died in motorcycle crash identified

The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the two people who died after a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County last night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the two people who died after a motorcycle crash last night.

Randy Carter, 50, was driving his motorcycle on Smyrna Road around 7 p.m. with passenger Tami Brown, 51, when they crashed into a SUV that was backing out of a private driveway.

Carter died on the scene, while Brown died at Prisma Health Richland hospital.

The coroner says they were not wearing helmets.

The SUV driver was also hurt.