Kershaw County: two individuals who died in motorcycle crash identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the two people who died after a motorcycle crash last night.
Randy Carter, 50, was driving his motorcycle on Smyrna Road around 7 p.m. with passenger Tami Brown, 51, when they crashed into a SUV that was backing out of a private driveway.
Carter died on the scene, while Brown died at Prisma Health Richland hospital.
The coroner says they were not wearing helmets.
The SUV driver was also hurt.