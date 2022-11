TSA drops cost of PreCheck from $85 to $78

CNN— The Transportation Security Administration announced it will be lowering the cost of TSA’s PreCheck service from $85 to $78.

The service allows travelers to go through expedited security at most airports. The cost to renew a membership online is currently $70.

Each membership is good for five years before renewal is required.