ABC News projects Governor McMaster to win re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC News projects Governor Henry McMaster to win his second term. He was up against former congressman Joe Cunningham.

McMaster sounded confident at his prospects in winning reelection during his campaign. His last election he won by a 54%to 46% margin.

We caught up with McMaster earlier this morning as he headed to vote. The Governor along with the First Lady, cast their ballots at MLK Park in downtown Columbia.

McMaster told us he’s pleased with how his first term has gone.