On the ballot: Transportation Penny Tax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County voters face a decision regarding roads and bridges today.

The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, local chambers of commerce, and other supporters.

The coalition of community leaders say the 1% sales and local use tax will fund projects on roads, bridges, and intersection improvements.

Opponents say they believe there is a way to fund the projects without raising taxes.