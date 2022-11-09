Columbia man charged after vehicle pursuit, say Lexington deputies

Lexington County Sheriff's Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8, say deputies.
Charles Kenneth Meador/ Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 38 year-old Charles Kenneth Meador faces multiple charges after failing to stop for blue lights on Nov. 8.

Meador was driving a stolen car in Lexington when he led authorities on a pursuit by going 97 in a 45 mph zone.

The chase ended when deputies deployed a tire deflation device to hault his vehicle.

According to detention center records, Meadow is charged with Possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

No one was reportedly injured, say deputies.

