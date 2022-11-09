Two residents displaced following home fire in Chapin

Two people are displaced today after their home caught fire in Chapin last night.
Lexington County fire crews arrived on scene at Caro Lane to find a camper and the home engulfed in flames.

Thirteen fire units from multiple agencies worked to put out the fire. One person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Officials are now working to determine what caused the fire.

