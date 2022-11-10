Health officials advise covid booster shot ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Americans are being advised to get a Covid-19 booster shot before Thanksgiving.

Health officials say they are concerned about a potential surge of respiratory illnesses during the end-of-the-year holiday season and stress the best way to be protected is to be up-to-date with vaccinations.

Despite the push from the White House and others, most Americans haven’t rolled up their sleeves recently.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says less than 10% of the country have received the last dose.

In addition to a possible rise in Covid-19 cases this winter, government health officials say the flu has already been spreading rapidly in some areas, including in South Carolina.