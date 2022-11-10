Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, affecting residents

A nerve-wracking night for residents in Florida, thanks to Hurricane Nicole.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A nerve-wracking night for residents in Florida, thanks to Hurricane Nicole.

The storm made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane packing heavy winds and a potentially devastating storm surge and has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The storm is so large, it will affect most of the state through the day.

ABC’s Josh Einiger has the latest from Florida.